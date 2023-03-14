Video: “I’m not going to allow any asshole to tell me that I’m a lackey”

Chihuahua.- Morenista deputy Gustavo De la Rosa Hickerson called deputy Francisco Sánchez a cheater and lashed out at him because he changed his speech.

“I have never been a lackey and I am not going to allow any asshole to tell me that I am a lackey,” said De la Rosa, who apologized after the call for order and respect from the presidency of Congress.

“The speech that compañero Sánchez presented is totally different from what he sent for authorization,” said deputy Gustavo de la Rosa Hickerson, accusing him of being a cheat.

Part of the speech of the Movimiento Ciudadano deputy was: “Today all the artillery of populism is focused on suffocating the INE and the Judiciary, but they will resist because in Mexico they are not alone, the last constitutional bastion, they are not alone. Millions of Mexicans support our magistrates, we know that their lives are in danger, we know that they have been exhibited from their morning pulpit so that their hosts of lackeys devastate and intimidate those who do not think like him as mere gangsters. From Chihuahua we will crush Plan B ”, he pointed out.