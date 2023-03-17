VIDEO. “Info or intox”: The “49.3” generates violence and intox

The French government’s announcement to use article 49.3 to pass its disputed pension reform has generated violence, particularly in Paris. The images of the overflows circulated on social networks and with them diverted videos.

A stolen and burned bus? A demonstrator who calls to “take the Bastille”?

If these scenes are very real, they have been diverted and falsely used to illustrate the violence which broke out Thursday evening in Paris and in several French cities. These overflows took place after the French government announced that it was using article 49.3 with a view to adopting its contested pension reform.