VIDEO. Is there a reunion?: Skay greeted his “dear Indian brother” in the middle of a show

The former guitarist and composer of Los Redondos, Skay Beilinson, sent greetings to his “dear brother Indio” in the middle of a show at the Centenario Stadium in Quilmes, according to videos on social networks that were broadcast this day.

The musician, who gave a concert at the Centenario Stadium in the Buenos Aires town of Quilmes on Saturday, was performing the classic by Patricio Rey and his Redonditos de Ricota “a whole stick” when he said into the microphone: “Greetings to my dear Indian brotherAlthough there was no subsequent clarification, this is one of Skay’s first displays of affection for Indio Solari, his former musical partner for four decades.

📢 “Greetings to my dear Indian brother”. Last Saturday, while singing the round classic “Todo un palo”, Skay Beilinson greeted Indio Solari ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hvv1kuu6lN – 93.7 National Rock (@NacionalRock937) March 27, 2023

With this subtle but heartfelt statement there seems to be a rapprochement after a long period of distance after the separation of the legendary band (in August 2001 after a recital in Córdoba) and several media battles over the use of songs and the role they play. each one of them occupied in the popular rock group from La Plata.