VIDEO. Jey Mammon broke the silence: “I had a relationship with Lucas”

Jey Mammon faced the accusations and complaints of sexual abuse of minors through a video on her social networks. The musician denied the charges but admitted having a relationship with Lucas Benvenuto.

“I have not raped, I have not abused, I have never drugged anyone. Never in my life did I nor would I nor will I do it. I flatly deny it”, began the release that quickly went viral.

“We are talking about a 14-year-old boy. I know Lucas. I met him on April 25, 2006. He says that he saw me at the party and that he was 14 years old. At that party, he was 16. There we met and exchanged words. There are witnesses, there are videos. What I am saying can be proven, ”he argued.

Later, he confessed to having had a relationship with the complainant that lasted almost ten years. In the video that she recorded in her house, she referred to the tweet that went viral where she said that she wanted to “get back with my ex”, dated December 22, 2011.

At that time, he said, Lucas “was 19 years old.” “I do not sweep the bond I had with him under the rug. We went hand in hand down the street, we didn’t kiss in the street. It lasted until he was 25, with comings and goings and from day 0 it was a bond of love, containment, consent. Nothing further from rape, from abuse, from drugging him, none of that, ”he continued.

Regarding this, he repeated that it was a lie: “I need to deny it all the time because it makes me shit every time I hear it. Added to the issue of age, which I say again, it is not true either ”.

“I understand that Lucas needs to heal his story but not accusing me of things that are not true, that I did not do. I need to recover my life ”, he closed before asking that “the trial of the truth” be carried out with the elements that are willing to reverse “the damage they are doing to me”.