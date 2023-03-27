VIDEO. Living with HIV: Andrea’s daily life

On the occasion of Sidaction, which was held this weekend from March 24 to 26, Brut met Andrea, who tested HIV-positive at the age of 22. She recounts her daily life with the virus, her treatment and her life as a woman and mother.

“People think that we are sick all the time, that we are thinner, that we do not work and that we cannot have a normal daily life, in the life of a couple or every day.“says Andrea. So many misconceptions about this virus, yet known to all. Andrea learns that she is HIV-positive during a screening test carried out with her ex-boyfriend when she was 22 years old. “I was not afraid, I told myself that I was not affected by HIV.”. When it turned out to be positive, the young woman felt a shock: “I went into depression, my mother thought that there were not many years left to live but I was quickly taken care of by a doctor who explained to me that I was going to live longer”.

With the discovery of this virus in her body, Andrea assimilates this disease to a new identity, labeled as an HIV-positive person. “There was shame. There is also the weight of secrecy. Everyone tells you “don’t talk about it”. And you feel like a murderer”. But the support of those close to her helps her overcome this trauma.

A new stage: becoming undetectable

Every day, Andrea takes a treatment to stop transmitting the disease and to suppress the viral load, measured in number of copies. “When I was detected, I was at 1 million copies. Today I am less than 20. The virus no longer has enough power to be transmitted sexually”.

Despite the fact that Andrea calls this treatment “Magnificent”, the intake is accompanied by side effects such as fatigue, weight gain and mood changes. “Despite everything, I manage to live like any other woman, mother, wife and person. I live, I go out, I have fun, I am a mom like the others. Nothing really has changed. It is difficult on a daily basis. But, I would say, everyone faces challenges.”