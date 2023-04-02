VIDEO. Miracle in Berisso: a firefighter revived a 16-day-old baby who could not breathe

Yesterday afternoon, a 16-day-old baby showed signs of drowning and his family urgently approached Detachment No. 1 in El Carmen, where a firefighter saved his life with a quick action. As the minutes passed, another firefighter collaborated in assisting the baby before the arrival of a SAME ambulance with professionals.

The event was recorded by the security cameras of the Barracks, where the arrival of relatives with the child in their arms is seen. The medical personnel finished resuscitating the baby who recovered his heart rhythm and reported in the medical report that he was “delivered to the health personnel who were present, who quickly transferred the minor together with his parents to the local hospital for his attention.” .

The heroes of the day, assistant officer Fernando Alpino and Corporal Martín Gamoneda, were the ones who collaborated with heimling maneuvers on the baby.