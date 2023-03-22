VIDEO. Miscarriages: “There is an absence of protocol and information which causes suffering”, according to the collective Miscarriage, true experience

According to Judith Aquien, there are “elements that cast mystery around this issue of miscarriage and which, ultimately, create suffering that we could have done without.”

“There is an absence of protocol, an absence of speech, of information, the first of the information being education all the same”estimates Judith Aquien, co-founder of the Fausse layer, true experience collective, on Tuesday March 21 in the Talk franceinfo on Twitch, while a bill was passed on March 9 by the National Assembly to better take care of the women after miscarriage.

>> Lifting of the deficiency in the event of miscarriage: “A recognition of what the bodies undergo”, according to the collective miscarriage, true experience

The text provides for psychological support and paid sick leave without a waiting day. In France, a “pregnancy in four” ends in miscarriage and “one in ten women” is faced with this ordeal during her life, said MoDem MP Sandrine Josso, at the initiative of the proposal.

“Stop considering women just as layers”

“Until women’s wombs have proven useful for the continuum and reproduction of the species and once they can no longer be useful too, they are not consideredcontinues Judith Aquien. And that’s why there’s this taboo about menstruation, about menopause because it’s no longer any use, there’s the taboo about endometriosis because what’s the point…”

“At some point, you have to stop considering women just as layers and also consider them in what they live in their entire life knowing that the miscarriage is part of it”recalls the author.