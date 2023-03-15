VIDEO. More schools without classes in La Plata: pickets, sit-ins and teacher march

The teachers enrolled in Suteba Multicolor will mobilize today in La Plata to demand urgent measures from the Provinica authorities for the shortcomings that occurred in schools during the heat wave, especially the lack of fans in the classrooms. The call will take place at 10 in the Regional Headquarters of 50 between 12 and 13.

The protest will materialize from the multiple claims and reports of students and educational communities in relation to the difficult situation experienced in the classrooms due to the lack of ventilation equipment in the face of the sweltering heat of recent weeks, a panorama that led to the suspension of classes in several establishments.

In this regard, Patricia Ríos, union delegate said that “the heat wave once again shows the lack of budget and investment in school infrastructure. With collapsed buildings, the heat wave wreaks havoc on the teaching-learning process.”

“Governor Kicillof and his television sayings empowering managers to suspend classes, he arrives late and without announcements of the works necessary to reverse this situation. Study and educate with disabled openings, without ventilation, without bathrooms or running water, with electrical installations defective or directly without energy; it is inhumane”, he qualified.

The union leader said that “this Wednesday we want to make visible once again the lack of educational budget to solve these and other needs, when the record collection confirms that there is money but it is not put into public education.”

As he expressed, “the Kicillof government allocates more and more funds to subsidize private and confessional education, for example, this year it disburses more than $200 billion pesos, 117% more than last year. Meanwhile, the educational fund The municipal government is conspicuous by its absence. Eliminating these public subsidies to private education and not paying the illegitimate debt to the IMF, there is plenty of money to set up the public education we need. Added to this, public electricity and gas services in the hands privatized is more hardship for schools and popular neighborhoods, making easy money, without investment, that’s why they have to be renationalized with social control”.

More schools without classes

This Wednesday, while the heat wave seems to give its first signs of farewell, the educational community of the Monseñor Alberti school, aged 19 and 63, reported that the authorities ordered the suspension of classes due to lack of water.

As a result of the measure, he said, parents had to go to the establishment to withdraw their children from primary school.

“I am in the area of ​​20 and 70. There has been a week since not a drop of water has entered the cistern, this is already desperate. And ABSA no news,” declared the father of a student.

Likewise, Elementary School 66, in Barrio Hipódromo, suffered the same inconvenience and had to be added to the list of educational institutions that had to close their doors due to the lack of basic services.

“I am a mother of the school. Several times since the beginning of classes, educational activities have been suspended due to lack of water. The establishment made the corresponding claims to ABSA. The company was going to provide the solution with a tank, but That never happened,” the woman said.

Consequently, he said that “today again the activities were suspended due to this problem.”

The woman also stated that “a block and a half from the institution we have a private school that ABSA guaranteed water for the school day. As parents, it seems to us total discrimination, that the rights of our sons and daughters are not guaranteed and that education is ensured for reasons of privileges”.

In addition, it was learned that a student sit-in is expected for this noon at Secondary School 8 on diagonal 74 and 57.

A similar measure will be carried out in the Albert Thomas of 1 and 57, in continuity with the day of protest carried out yesterday. The reason is the deterioration of the building, the flaws in the bathrooms and the lack of cleanliness. However, from the Student Center they confirmed that the claim will have a traffic cut on Avenida 1.

While tomorrow the students of Normal 3 of diagonal 73 and 58 will demonstrate.