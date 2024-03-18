Video of Kate Middleton shopping near her Windsor home released

MIAMI.- In the last weeks Kate Middleton has been the center of media attention. After it was revealed that she underwent abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales preferred to take shelter in her home in Windsor; But this strategy has been counterproductive, since his absence was the basis for a hundred theories about his whereabouts.

The incident intensified after Sunday, March 3, on the occasion of Mother’s Day in United Kingdom important news agencies warned that the photo that was spread on social networks of Kate with her children, Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte, was edited, which suggested that it was not a recent portrait or was a montage.

Despite the rejection of public opinion and the criticism of specialists, Kensington Palace remained silent and the princess continued her isolation.

Reaparicin de Kate Middleton

However, a new video seems to indicate that the theories and rumors about Kate are just that, and that the wife of the heir to the crown is preparing for her public return after Easter, as her team had indicated.

In the clip, published by The Sun, you can see Prince William walking next to Kate, who is wearing a sporty outfit. The two are talking and laughing, and it is presumed that they were shopping at an agricultural center near their residence in Windsor called Windsor Farm Shop.

According to HOLA magazine, the princess had previously attended some of her children’s sports activities, which are common at the school they attend, the Lambrook School.

It is unknown if the decision to be seen was a way to combat the accusations surrounding all the controversy that the photograph generated, or Kate is simply already recovered and ready to return to her commitments.

However, the cause of her abdominal surgery, a fact that forced her to be away for so long, remains a mystery.