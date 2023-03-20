VIDEO. Scandal in Stravaganza 10 years, the work of Flavio Mendoza, at Luna Park: protests and screams in the middle of the show

On the night of this Saturday, two functions were scheduled as part of a farewell to Stravaganza for 10 years, the Flavio Mendoza show at Luna Park and it all ended in a great scandal. The public replicated their discomfort on social networks due to an alleged overselling of tickets. The production spoke with Teleshow and gave its version of what happened

Thus, apparently there was an overselling of tickets and many people had occupied seats when they arrived at the stadium and, on the other hand, they did not look good from all sides. Two presentations were scheduled at 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The first function started too late due to disorganization.

It is worth noting that the artist said goodbye to his iconic work in Argentina this Saturday, since in May he will travel with his son Dionisio and his partner, Waldo, to Canada, to develop his professional career within the framework of various shows. Thus, Flavio will continue with Stravaganza and, in addition, will present Mahatma and Siddhartha.

It seems incredible, but in the middle of the show, the public expressed their dissatisfaction with the “bad organization” and assured that many left the stadium during the show

For their part, from the production of Stravaganza they pointed out: “What happened is that the place badly assembled the seats located below and on the side you couldn’t see them. In any case, a solution was offered to people: move it or return the value of the ticket. And they added: “It was at the first function where there were 8,000 people and only between 100 and 150 complained and they received a refund. It didn’t take more than 15 minutes and already in the second performance nothing else happened”.

Finally, let’s remember that, a decade ago, Flavio Mendoza marked a before and after in the theater industry. And it is that, after a lifetime dreaming of this project, he was finally able to bring Stravaganza to life. Likewise, the show had different versions: Stravaganza Water in Art, Stravaganza States of Time, Stravaganza Tango and, the last one, Stravaganza 10 years with which he toured the whole country.