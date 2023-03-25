VIDEO. Six Nations 2023: Wales win by a wide margin against Ireland at the start of the tournament

For the first match of this 2023 edition of the Tournament, Wales won on Saturday in the wide widths (31-5), and in front of their audience, against a struggling Irish team.

Wales did not fail. Carried by a very good atmosphere, and by the wind in the first half, the Welsh did not give details against the Irish (31-5), Saturday March 25, during the opening match of the Tournament of the six nations 2023. After twenty minutes, the locals were already leading 19-0 and the case seemed settled. The rest of the match also proved to be calmer, allowing Ireland to get their hands on the ball, without however fully raising their heads, weighed down either by indiscipline or by handling errors.

Led in particular by the phenomenon Sisilia Tuipulotu, a mixture of youth (19 years old) and power (113 kilos), the Welsh scored five tries. A solid victory to launch the competition while the troops of Ioan Cunningham also had to be filled with a record crowd at home for a match of the Tournament, with 4,962 spectators present in the stands in Cardiff.