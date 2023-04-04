VIDEO. The first-person account of the firefighter who saved the life of a baby in Berisso: “I felt a great relief”

Last Friday, a 16-day-old baby named Milo arrived at the fire station in the El Carmen neighborhood in Berisso, after presenting signs of drowning (See: https://www.eldia.com/nota/2023-4- 2-3-5-57-firefighters-save-the-life-of-a-baby-in-berisso-police).

The little boy’s parents, in the midst of a situation of despair and anguish, found a hero, who could save his life.

His name is Fernando Alpino, who at the time was on duty at the scene. In dialogue with EL DÍA, he recounted the situation: “This was around 5:30 p.m. (on Friday), when a man with a baby in his arms appeared asking for help because his son was drowning and I was on duty, here at the El Carmen fire station”.

In turn, he told how the procedure was to help the family and the little one, who was not a month old: “We quickly went to grab the baby, we told the parents what had happened, that he was half drowned. So we The heimlich maneuver was performed, turning him face down, patting him, until he vomited a little and began to breathe a little more than he had already come with an obstruction in the airway.

Along these same lines, he added that “they tried to call SAME as quickly as possible and they referred him to a local hospital to receive better care.”

On the other hand, Alpino stated that the baby is in good health and highlighted the gratitude from the family: “Yesterday afternoon (Sunday) around 8:00 p.m., the parents sent me a message that they already I was better and they gave me the name and a lot of thanks.Once it felt like I was breathing a little better than I had come in, I felt a huge relief that it didn’t happen any further, otherwise we would have already been talking about CPR and all that. Between everything, I was calm and more once the medical service was present and there we said ‘that’s it, we complied'”.