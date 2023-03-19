VIDEO: The goals from Lescano and Tarragona that gave Lobo the victory against Pincha

Gym defeated Students by 2 to 1. With goals from Alan Lescano y Christian Tarragonathe Wolf returned to keep a classic from La Plata after 13 years.

The first goal was 10 minutes into the second half. A winger on the left drifted into the center of Maximilian Comba and a headbutt from Alan Lescano that scored the draw against Estudiantes in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo.

The Wolf tied it! 🐺🔥 Alan Lescano and an excellent header for 1 to 1 of @gimnasiaoficial before students pic.twitter.com/kg0Igc2ni4 – Professional Soccer League (@LigaAFA) March 19, 2023

The second goal came towards the end of the game. Eric Ramirez received a violation in the area and after a few minutes, Christian Tarragona was able to execute: a shot to the left corner of Andújar in the 40th minute, he made the final 2 to 1 and thus madness broke out in the Forest.

THE WOLF TURNS IT! Great goal from Tarragona for the 2 to 1 @gimnasiaoficial in the forest 🌲pic.twitter.com/5GvHmkfN4P – Professional Soccer League (@LigaAFA) March 19, 2023

With this victory, Gym broke the negative streak of 13 years. The last victory of the Wolf against his eternal rival had been by 3 to 1 in the Closing Tournament 2010.