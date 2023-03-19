VIDEO: The goals from Lescano and Tarragona that gave Lobo the victory against Pincha

Gym defeated Students by 2 to 1. With goals from Alan Lescano y Christian Tarragonathe Wolf returned to keep a classic from La Plata after 13 years.
The first goal was 10 minutes into the second half. A winger on the left drifted into the center of Maximilian Comba and a headbutt from Alan Lescano that scored the draw against Estudiantes in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo.
The second goal came towards the end of the game. Eric Ramirez received a violation in the area and after a few minutes, Christian Tarragona was able to execute: a shot to the left corner of Andújar in the 40th minute, he made the final 2 to 1 and thus madness broke out in the Forest.
With this victory, Gym broke the negative streak of 13 years. The last victory of the Wolf against his eternal rival had been by 3 to 1 in the Closing Tournament 2010.