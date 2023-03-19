Video: They convince a man not to jump from the Sanders road bridge

Juarez City.- A man who threatened to jump off the Sanders interchange after several tense moments was convinced not to jump.

This afternoon the man, identified as Sebastián, generated the mobilization of the city’s emergency and security forces when he climbed to the top of the road bridge and threatened to jump.

For half an hour the municipal agents held a dialogue with the man, also from below members of a Christian congregation yelled at him not to do it.

Circulation on the north-south road axis was closed from Niños Héroes street.

Relatives arrived at the scene who also held a dialogue with Sebastián who finally decided not to jump and got off the edge of the bridge.

The man was insured by municipal elements and turned over to the Department of Social Work of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.