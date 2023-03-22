Video: They fire a teacher who threatened a student

The management of the Industrial and Services Technological Baccalaureate Center (CBTis) announced that it removed from office the teacher who threatened to hit a student from campus number 83 in Actopan, Hidalgo, an act that was recorded on video.

In said material, a teacher and a student are heard exchanging verbal attacks inside a classroom. At one point, the teacher threatens the young man to hit him.

“Talk to me a little bit and I’ll break your mother,” the teacher is heard saying.

The educational authorities indicated that the measure will apply as of March 22, 2023, while the corresponding investigation is carried out to proceed and sanction based on the applicable regulations.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretariat of Higher Secondary Education (SEMS), through the General Directorate of Industrial Technological Education and Services (DGETI), indicated that managers carried out the lifting of circumstantial records of facts, in order to integrate the files and proceed through the respective jurisdictional channels.

“The DGETI rejects all forms of aggression and violence by teaching and administrative staff against young people and adolescents in the exercise of their functions, inside and outside the classroom,” he said.

They announce measures in the schools

To improve the school environment of the student community, the DGETI indicated that it will apply actions in all its schools to promote a culture of respect and avoid violence in the classroom.

He announced that they will coordinate training days, in addition to implementing actions to create safe and healthy environments for students, with the support of federal, state and municipal institutions.

“The DGETI is entrusted with contributing to a humanistic, critical and multicultural education, to transform the lives of young people and adolescents that allow their well-being and that of their families”, stated the management.