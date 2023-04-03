Video: this was the moment in which bus drivers attack Minister Sergio Berni

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, appeared this Monday morning at a protest carried out by a group of bus drivers since 7:30. These are colleagues of Daniel Barrientos, the driver of line 620 murdered in La Matanza, who decided to demonstrate in demand for the safety of workers in the sector.

However, the City police had to act when the claim turned aggressive and violent. they began to fly stones and different objects against the integrity of the minister. Minutes later, a diaper with fecal matter fell on the official’s face. The entire episode occurred at the intersection of General Paz and Route 5, and was recorded by the cameras.

The attack, which included punches, kicks and stones, occurred at the intersection of General Paz and Route 5, minutes after the official arrived at the scene. Berni ended up with significant injuries to his face and there were even moments when it seemed that he might lose his balance as a result of the beating.

After receiving medical assistance at the Churruca Hospital (the hospital of the Argentine Federal Police) and in an impromptu press conference, Berni explained: “The situation was being resolved, then the infantry advanced when I asked them please no. That was the outcome. The City Police complied with a protocol”. That was the minister’s first reflection after being attacked by the companions of the bus driver murdered in La Matanza. “I’m not going to report them”he assured.

After several blows, Berni suffered a skull fracture and could be operated on.

According to the SAME report, the official of Axel Kicillof he presented himself with “a cut on his face that would not require sutures, blows to the head and blows to the legs.” In addition, the medical text indicates that “the patient received first aid when he was evacuated.” On his state of health, Berni himself commented: “I received many blows”, and detailed that he suffered a skull fracture and orbit collapse.

When asked if he plans to resign, he was blunt. “How am I going to give up? What I have to do is double my efforts,” he said.

“This is logical. there’s a dead comrade, why didn’t they come earlier?“Said one of the spokesmen for the protest almost face to face with Berni.

“It is unfortunate what is happening in the province of Buenos Aires, we are tired of talking with the authorities, planning operations, It’s another life we’ve lost“, criticized the head of the UTA in dialogue with Radio 10.

“After getting a couple of people up, two men got up who, after a struggle with the driver, they shot him“, they detailed.

The lines affected by the strike this Monday are 1, 2, 4, 46, 53, 55, 63, 86, 88, 96, 97, 103, 113, 123, 126, 136, 153, 163, 166, 172 , 174, 180, 182, 185, 193, 205, 218, 236, 237, 238, 242, 244, 252, 253, 263, 266, 269, 276, 284, 288, 297, 298, 302, 303, 311 , 312, 314, 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 327, 329, 336, 338, 350, 355, 378, 382, ​​390, 395, 406, 410, 422, 429, 441, 443, 461 , 462, 463, 464, 500 Merlo and Rodriguez, 503, 504, 620,621, 622, 624, 628, 634, 635.

What did the City government say?

From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice and Security, which has just changed its head after the departure of Marcelo D’alessandro, they explained that Berni arrived “without giving notice”, but that the City police also “rescued” him.

The head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, also expressed himself on his official Twitter account. “All my solidarity with the family of the driver murdered in La Matanza and my gratitude to the City Police for his work, especially to the 8 injured policemen.” He wrote and added: “I repudiate the attacks on Minister Berni, we are against all violence, we deserve to live in peace.”