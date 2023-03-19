VIDEO: With drums, flags and songs, this is how they fired the Pincha team in City Bell

Hundreds of fans of Students they approached the Country of City Bell, where the Pincha was concentrated for a new edition of the classic from La Plata. With flags, songs and drums, the albirroja partiality showed their support for the team of Eduardo Dominguez that from 4:30 p.m. he will play against Lobo in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo.

It was at 2:20 p.m. that the team said goodbye to the City Bell property heading to the Bosque stadium. A crowd encouraged the team that is looking for a new victory against the eternal rival.

The game will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the designated referee for the classic is Facundo Tello.

In Estudiantes the 5-3-2 system that was seen in the victory against Hurricanesince it gives more freedom to its two sides, Leonardo Godoy and Emmanuel Moreand at the same time better protected the arch from Mariano Andujar.

For now, the doubt goes through Pablo Piatti o Fernando Zuquialthough the former takes a bit of advantage for this afternoon’s game.

