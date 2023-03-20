Videos: This is how Bruce Willis celebrated his birthday

Mexico City.- This March 19 was the 68th birthday of actor Bruce Willis, and as part of the congratulations, his wife Emma Heming posted a video with a message to thank the support his family has received after the news about frontotemporal dementia he has .

The video posted on Instagram shows Emma Heming with a look of sadness when acknowledging that this Sunday is being difficult due to her husband’s illness, however, the actor’s wife acknowledges the support of the fans.

“Today is one of those days of feeling pain and sadness. But the bright side or the other side is that I am so lucky to feel your warmth and love directed towards my husband and our family.

“I see your messages, the stories you share, and all I can say is thank you. Your connection helps me and I hope it helps you in a small way to know that I am watching and deeply understand your journey,” Heming wrote.

During the video, the current partner of the actor from Die Hard explained that these days she has felt sensitive about her husband’s state of health and at the same time having to continue raising their children.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I started the morning crying, as you can tell by my swollen eyes and runny nose.

“I always get these messages, or people always tell me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong, I don’t know how you do it.’ They give me no choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids while this is going on, so Sometimes in our lives, we have to put on our big girl underwear and do it, and that’s what I’m doing.

“But I have moments of sadness every day, pain every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday,” she explained.

Although she seemed to be affected by the situation, Emma Heming praised the positive side of things and thanked the fans for their constant support.

In mid-February, Willis’s family reported that the actor has frontotemporal dementia, a disease that has no cure and usually occurs in people over 60 years of age.

And they all sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him!

As part of his birthday celebrations, Bruce Willis’s family got together to sing “Happy Birthday” to him, a moment that was captured in a video shared by the actor’s ex-partner, Demi Moore. The clip shows the actor smiling and singing.

“Happy birthday Bruce Willis. So proud we were able to celebrate you today. I love you and love our family. Thank you all for the love and well wishes. We all get it,” Moore wrote alongside the video.