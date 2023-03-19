Vietato gettare l’acqua del riso! It is very precious and I will have a natural detergent for the house, ecco come fare!

I am accustomed to gettare l’acqua di cottura del riso perché non pensi possa servere a nulla? In fact, it is one of the most versatile ingredients, which has so many uses around the house, but also for the care of the person.

Il cibo non si sprecae su questo non ci piove. ogni foodalso what apparently di scartoha a diverse utilityche può permetterci di risparmiare parecchi soldi.

Oggi parleremo di un prodotto alquanto bistrattato, ma che in realtà ha so very useful very diverse for parrot. ci referiamo all’acqua di cottura del risoquest’ultimo uno degli alimenti più utilizzati in our kitchen.

When we eat the laughciò che oteniamo è un’acqua di cotura almost gelatinous, very dense and pasty. The reality is that this liquid is a Prodotto ricchissimo di proprietà, carico di minerali preziosissimi, ad esempio ferro, zinco e potassio. For this reason, extreme riutilizzarla davvero in 1000 modi diversi, used for the house, but not alone. This is a Prodotto regenerante per i capelli, per la pelle e, addirittura, per le nostre piante. Andiamo più nello specifico e capiamo meglio how to use quest’acqua a dir little precious.

Vietato gettare l’acqua del riso! It is extremely precious for polishing and vetri, fertilizing the grass, but also for the cure of capelli and skin

The water of cotton può riservarci so surprisingly unexpected. We think, ad esampio, all’acquafabaovvero l’acqua di cottura dei ceciIt is also very useful to prepare vegetarian snacks from Strepitosi.

When we roll the laughmagari to prepare an’insalata di riso, ci rimarrà il liquido di cottura, very dense and hilly. Good, unborn I will use this product for polishing and vetri delle finestre. In this case, to use it, We will not do another thing that will see water in a nebulizzatoreand poi spruzzarlo sui vetrisui cui, infinite, passeremo il nostro panno morbido. In this way, i vetri scintillerannoe non avremo usato nessun detersivo!

Also for the piante is a real Toccasana

Il second use dell’acqua di cottura del riso riguarda il benessere delle nostre piante. Essendo così precious mineral richesquest’acqua è perfect also eats fertilizer for the green. extreme, quindi, use it for innaffiarvi piante from our balcony or garden, a pato che sia senza leaves. Quest’ultimo, infatti, rischierebbe di far appassire il verde.

La nostra cucina, contrary to what we might think, is davvero piena di scarti che, in realtà, sono Ottimi per far resuscitare le nostre piante.

Also the care of the body will not give

Dovrebbe essere vietato gettare l’acqua del riso perché è Also useful for hair and hair. Also in this case, hers is her così ricca di minerali la rende perfect to restore morbidity to the skinmore lucenteza e vigore.

in support, basterà massaggiarne a little sul visomagari with a cotton batuffoloand poi risciacquare il tutto. this delicate movement will restore I upload one natural morbidity all the skin, and we guarantee the guarantee that we have used a very natural product for the viso. In più è also useful for i capelli: extremely, infatti, I will use the water of cotton to make one beautiful moisturizing mascara per capelli.

Have in poses the product any minuteper poi sciacquarlo with care, ci aiuterà a rendere i nostri capelli absolutely morbid and lucenti.