Vignette automobile 2023 – Algeria: short delay and unavailability, APOCE denounces

The Association for the Protection and Orientation of Consumers and their Environment, APOCE, has returned to the additional time that the Directorate General of Taxes has added for the payment of the car sticker for the year 2023.

Indeed, for APOCE, “the additional one-day period remains insufficient for some motorists” reads a press release from the Organization.

As a reminder, the Directorate General of Taxes had indicated that motorists could acquire the vignettes until Sunday April 2, 2023. To facilitate the operation, the DGI opened its counters, exceptionally this Saturday April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: 00.

Tax collections are open next Saturday to purchase a car voucher

Details here 👈

— Info Trafic Algeria (@infotraficalg) March 30, 2023

However, the APOCE organization has denounced a lack of certain types of vignettes at the level of several receipts of the General Directorate of Taxes, “We have noted that certain vignettes are unavailable at the level of several counters. They have spread out the deadline for payment of the car vignette, but they have not guaranteed the availability of all the vignettes. adds the APOCE press release, published on its Facebook page.



Acquittal of the 2023 car sticker: APOCE reports high prices

Another point that the Algerian Organization for the Protection and Orientation of the Consumer points out in its press release published on Facebook is the price that some motorists had to pay to acquire the car sticker for the year 2023.

Thus, according to APOCE, “some motorists have been forced to pay 2,000 dinars instead of 1,500 dinars for fear that they will not be able to acquire the sticker. the statement read.

The same organization indicated that this additional margin is the consequence of the non-availability of the stamp at the level of certain receipts of the Directorate General of Taxes.

2023 car vignette: the DGI indicates that prices are unchanged

In a previous press release, the Directorate General of Taxes indicated that the prices for the acquisition of the 2023 car sticker remain unchanged.

📍Let all car and vehicle owners know that the process of selling the car voucher for the year #2023 starts on Wednesday, March 01, and extends until the 30th of the same month.

— Info Trafic Algeria (@infotraficalg) February 27, 2023

The DGI has also announced that the vignettes are available at the level of tax receipts and post offices from Tuesday March 01 at 8 a.m. to Thursday March 31, 2022 at 4 p.m. An additional deadline, which will end on April 02, has been added.