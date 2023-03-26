Villa Ocampo: More than two thousand people asked for justice for the crime of a trucker

This Sunday, more than 2,000 people gathered on National Route 11, the main entrance to the city of Villa Ocampo, with the aim of demanding justice for the murder of trucker Fernando Iván Francovich from Ocampo, which occurred on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 21, 2023. , on national route 16, jurisdiction of Avia Terai in the province of Chaco.

That day, from a VW Amarock truck, three or four criminals tried to assault him and fired four shots at him, three in the right leg and one in the chest.

Present at the demonstration were father Hernán Francovich, also a truck driver, mother Mónica Corgnialli and sister, accompanied by truck drivers from across the region, political authorities, such as mayor Enrique Paduán, government secretary Eduardo José, members of the cabinet municipal authorities, agrarian leaders, company representatives, institutional leaders and neighbors in general, as well as the region’s press.

Both Mr. Hernán Francovich and Ms. Mónica Corgnialli, Fernando’s parents, spoke to the press present, jointly and also separately, where they explained how little they know about the case: “From the official sphere of the government of the province of Chaco and also from the Ministry of Justice, no one has contacted me to explain how the investigative situation of my son’s case is, they have taken a large part of my life from me, I have a daughter and a son and they have murdered me to Fernando, therefore I am not going to stop until I achieve justice for the death of my son”, said Mrs. Mónica.

While Hernán Francovich, the victim’s father, said that he managed to communicate with a judicial official, who assured him that there are two detainees, one of them is a minor, therefore he is in the custody of his parents and they continue to search for the members of the gang, while he was able to talk with the prosecutor in the case, he clarified that he had not communicated before because “he had no news to inform them”, but on the morning of Monday, March 27, he will be receiving him in his office; the father narrowed.

National Route 11 was blocked by URIX police officers for about 15 minutes, 300 meters north and 300 meters south of the entrance to the city of Ocampo, where the demonstration took place.