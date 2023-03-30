Vincent D’Onofrio: “New Daredevil Will Be Different”

Daredevil is returning to the streaming world after the Netflix show of the same name was canceled after three seasons and will be called Daredevil: Born Again when 18 new episodes are released to Disney Plus next year. This means that Daredevil’s archenemy Wilson Fisk also returns and of course Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his villainous role. He recently shared what fans can expect from Born Again and revealed that the new series will be different compared to the Netflix version:

“We’ve only just started shooting. I think we’re a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it’s so exciting because what we’re doing is quite something. I think it’s something that people are not going to expect. But, always with these Marvel old comic stories that are being revisited and reinvented by us actors, and the writers, the main thing is to answer the fans. To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that’s what we’re doing on the show. It’s definitely an original way to look at this, and it’s really deep, really emotional.”

No second season is actually confirmed and there is speculation that the 18 new episodes could very well be split into two seasons, but D’Onofrio says there are at least big plans for a possible second season:

“And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It’s really quite cool to be doing it.”

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere in the spring of 2024. Are you looking forward to this?