Vinegar against weeds: threaten a fine of 50,000 euros

Weed, weed, weed? Many hobby gardeners don’t care about the name. It is important that they get rid of the wild growth. Does that work with vinegar?

Many hobby gardeners like to use products from hardware stores, garden centers or specialist retailers to kill weeds. However, if you want to save money, it is better to use home remedies. Vinegar is often the choice. But that is not allowed.

Vinegar as a weed killer is prohibited

All agents that are used as weed killers are subject to the Plant Protection Act (PflSchG). This means that their use is prohibited. In § 12 Para. 2 PflSchG this means specifically: “Pesticides may not be used on paved open land areas (…).” This ban includes both vinegar and salt weed control.

However, there are exceptions. The Bavarian State Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Forestry (StMELF) explains on its website that vinegar as a basic substance according to EU Regulation 2015/1108 may only be used as a fungicide or bactericide, but also as a herbicide for weed control in “Medicinal aromatic and perfume crops” (medicinal plants) according to EU Implementing Regulation 2019/149 are allowed as home remedies. However, this is food-grade vinegar (maximum acidity: 10 percent). Acetic acid, on the other hand, is only permitted as an active ingredient in plant protection products. This means that it has to be heavily diluted. However, the plant protection product may not be used on paved outdoor areas such as terraces, squares, paths, curbs or sidewalks (see Section 12 Paragraph 2 PflSchG). “If salt and vinegar are used elsewhere, this is a breach of good professional practice,” according to the StMELF. Anyone who defies the law must expect a fine of up to 50,000 euros.

Therefore, do not use vinegar against weeds

Vinegar as a weed killer is forbidden because the acid changes the pH of the soil. This, in turn, has a negative effect on the surrounding vegetation: Plants either stop growing or don’t grow at all. Sometimes they can even come in. And the microorganisms in the soil are also negatively affected by the vinegar.

Good to know: After a while, the soil will recover and the plants will continue to grow. Because the acid usually does not damage the roots.

Destroy weeds with vinegar: Here’s how

However, vinegar can be used as a weed killer in flower pots or planters. It is important that the system is closed and the acid cannot seep into the ground.

Dilute the vinegar essence with water in a ratio of 1:15. For household vinegar, the ratio is 1:3. Distribute the mixture over the soil, but do not pour it over plant parts. Repeat application weekly. However, pay attention to the desired plants. You shouldn’t suffer from the vinegar cure.

Tip: When the plants die, the soil should be limed to bring the soil pH back to normal.

How long should vinegar be used as a weed killer?

Vinegar should be used against weeds in closed flower pots, tubs or raised beds until the unwanted plant has dried up. If you like, you can extend the cure.