Vinicius’ new tattoo inspired by sports legends: from Pel to Kobe Bryant

The Christmas holidays that they gave to the players of the Real Madrid It has led many to travel. Travel around the world, whether in the company of their partners, their entire families, their group of friends, or also among teammates, as happened with Vinicius y Camavingawho have enjoyed a trip in which they have passed through the United States, and also through Dubi.

There have been many images that the Brazilian has starred on the other side of the pond, where he has visited a good number of NBA pavilions, posing with basketball stars such as LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others. A trip in which he has also gone to visit Ganga Tattooa tattoo artist from Murcia, based in Los Angeles, to add more ink to his body.

Eight hours of tattoo

He has chosen to get a large tattoo, specifically taking up the entire width and length of his back. A work of art that required an eight-hour session, and in which he was inspired by sports legends, such as Pel, Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali or Kobe Bryantamong others.

Furthermore, the Brazilian He has added some details to complete the work, such as including his number 7, high on his back, accompanying the phrase Black Lives Matter next to him.about the international movement of the African-American community, which began in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the death of young Trayvon Martin, and which has currently spread throughout the world.

It has been great to end 2023 with this incredible full back tattoo done in eight hours for my brother, Vinicius Jr. Always with my teamthe tattoo artist has written on his Instagram profile, attaching a series of images of what the process of his tattoo was like, as well as the final result.

The famous tattoo artist

Ganga Tattoo can boast of being one of the famous tattoo artists, and this is demonstrated by its large client base, since stars related to the world of sports have passed through its hands, such as Carlos Alcaraz, LeBron James, his son Bronny, Canelo Álvarez, Jake Paul, and also artists of the stature of Post Malone, Ozuna and Arcángel, among others. A series of celebrities who have now been joined by Vinicius himself.