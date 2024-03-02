Vinicius rescues Real Madrid in a controversial draw against Valencia

What was a duel with the aroma of revenge for the Brazilian Vinicius Junior finished again with the player of the Real Madrid as the protagonist in Mestalla, home of the Valencia .

The forward had a thorn in his side during his visit to Valencia, after the strong altercation experienced in 2023 due to racist attacks received from the fans of the local team.

The atmosphere was not the calmest for Vinicius. Since his return, he felt discomfort seeing the Valencia fans more hostile than ever. The white team was surprised in the first half, conceding two goals from the rival in an aggressive manner. In just three minutes, the local team scored the two goals that put Real Madrid against the wall.

The Spanish Hugo Duro scored the first goal on the scoreboard in the 27th minute and the Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk made Mestalla roar with the second goal in the 30th minute of the first half.

An injured Real Madrid, with no answers or desire to turn the score around, the great enemy of Valencia fans appeared. Vinicius scored just before concluding the first half of the match and thus filled his club with hope.

Vinicius (13).jpg Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal in the win against Girona in the Spanish league at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Saturday, February 10, 2024. AP Photo/Manu Fernández

With the score just one goal away, neither team is calm when facing Madrid. These comebacks always appear when the opponent least expects it. Vinicius once again took charge of making his image even bigger against his rival and tied the match with a right hand in the 76th minute.

The duel lent itself to big blows. Vinicius himself received the yellow card in the second half, before scoring the equalizer. Valencia finished with two players cautioned and Real Madrid with four, but what may hurt the “merengue” team the most is the expulsion with a direct red card that their star Jude Bellingham suffered.

In the craziest ending to a wild night, Bellingham had the ball in the net at the end of injury time (99′), but the final whistle blew just seconds before he headed the ball home. It was a fitting conclusion to a frankly bizarre La Liga contest that ended with the expulsion of the England midfielder, who apparently insulted the referee for the decision.