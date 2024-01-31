Vinicius’s latest whim: 4,000-euro Nike sneakers

Sneakers, as they are now known, are one of Vinicius Jr.’s great hobbies., who has all kinds of copies in his closet, as if it were a physical store. The Real Madrid footballer has expanded his extensive collection with the purchase of a new pair that I acquired at influencer Joe La Puma’s business, Flight Club, located in Los Angeles. Ancelotti’s pupil opted for one of the most exclusive models on the market, such as the Fragment Design x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 High OG SP.

Vinicius did not skimp when it came to getting his credit card and paid $4,730 for these sneakers.as stated in the latest installment of the program Sneakers Shoping. I have almost all of them, I don’t have much to buy anymore., he stated before paying for his last whim. This Nike copy has a majestic value, given that it is a double collaboration with rapper Travis Scottwhich has other models with the brand, y Fragment Airthe company of streetwear who was born in Japan.

An exclusive model that cost 200 dollars

These sneakers have a unique appearance due to the Swoosh., brand logo, which is facing backwards on the side. They are inspired by the 1985 press sample with the white and blue tanned leather upper, although it bears a strong resemblance to other examples of the Travis Scott Jordan 1. A sleek design thanks to the classic design with inverted Swooshes, hidden collar pockets and Travis Scott and Fragment Cactus Jack badges.

Enlarge Fragment Design x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1.

This model was launched in July 2021 with a starting price of $200but its value skyrocketed in second-hand stores, since Nike released unlimited units, approximately a hundred. Great personalities from the world of football have passed through Joe La Puma’s business, such as Neymar, who left more than 18,000 dollars. in a single purchase during a Bara preseason in Los Angeles, back in 2017. Vinicius delivered a Real Madrid shirt to the sneaker store, which has been raffled off among his cast of followers.