Violence against women is a pandemic: Bonilla

Chihuahua.- The municipal president of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza, stated that the problem of violence against women has escalated alarming levels to the point of being almost a pandemic, which is why it must be made even more visible.

He recalled that at dawn today, there was the murder of two women, which also makes the problem in Chihuahua evident.

Regarding the damage caused to public and private buildings a week ago in the march on March 8, he said that the damage is minimal compared to the life of a woman and the walls can be repaired.

However, he condemned the infiltration of men who allegedly did most of the damage and especially setting fire to some parts of the Government Palace.

“This is a problem that must be made visible and these demonstrations are legitimate. I have already said it before, the life of a woman is more important than a building”, expressed the mayor of the capital.

Regarding the repair of the Municipal Presidency, he said that they are in the substitution of broken glass and with the INAH for the restoration of the quarry.