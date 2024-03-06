Violence in Haiti forces the displacement of more than 15,000 people, says the UN

PRINCE PORT.- The new wave of violence carried out by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, In a matter of days, more than 15,000 people had to move to other areas, according to the UN, which states that most of these displaced people were already outside their homes due to previous insecurity crises.

In camps that already existed, while others have chosen to establish new settlements. In all of them, conditions are precarious and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) cites “food, medical care, water and hygiene facilities and psychosocial support” as the most urgent needs.

Although some organizations have already begun to mobilize to provide first aid, the situation is complex due to the difficulty of moving, either due to gang activity or because of the checkpoints established on roads in the capital and its surroundings.

Haiti-violence-05.03.jpg People run past burning tires during a protest against Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. AP/Odelyn Joseph

“This violence cannot continue, it has to stop,” claimed the UN humanitarian coordinator, Ulrika Richardson, recalling that “thousands of people are right now without protection, without security and exposed to all kinds of risks.”

In Haiti, a country already mired in “a complex humanitarian and protection crisis,” each time a new wave of violence breaks out, “thousands of people are left in a precarious situation.” Richardson requested unhindered access to the population and, broadening the focus, considers that at “this crucial moment” the country “needs more international solidarity.”

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the issue this Wednesday, while chaos persists in the streets of Port-au-Prince in Haiti. The Haitian Government decreed a state of emergency and the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, has not yet returned to the country, since the latest crisis has surprised him abroad.

Source: With information from Europa Press