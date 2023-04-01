Violent entrance, escape and collision with a tree in the heart of La Plata

A family from La Plata experienced moments of panic and tension when they were the victim of a 10-year-old in their house between 44 and 45. The event occurred in the early hours of last Friday and had shocking consequences when the criminals collided with a tree while fleeing.

A neighbor’s security cameras captured the exact moment of the criminals’ escape, when they crashed the stolen truck into a tree on the sidewalk, about ten blocks away.

According to the police report, two criminals entered through the roofs around 6 in the morning to that address where a couple and their 31-year-old son were sleeping, whom they tied up.

They threatened them with weapons and stole valuables and the van, which she was found at 15 and 38 when the thieves ran her into a tree. One of them injured an ankle, was arrested at 13 and 34 and treated at the hospital, while the other is still a fugitive.

The criminals took two cell phones, headphones, clothing, and a professional camera. Part of what was stolen was recovered by the officers, along with the green Renault Duster van that ended up with serious damage as a result of crashing into a tree.