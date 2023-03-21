Virtuix Omni One virtual reality treadmill available for purchase soon

Virtuix’s virtual reality treadmill Omni One has now started showing up with people who backed the company’s previous crowdfunding campaign that kicked off in 2013.

As a result, another fundraising campaign has started which will lead to the vr treadmill becoming available for purchase by the public later this year, reports Engadget.

The Omni One allows users to walk, run, kneel and jump and the movements are translated into actions in a computer game.

The VR treadmill measures over 120 by 150 centimeters and weighs over 113 kilos. It is used in conjunction with the custom-built Pico Neo 3 VR VR headset.

Virtuix’s plan is to offer games via its own store, of which 30 will be available at launch. Compatibility with other vr games may be added in the future.

Price starts at 2,595 dollars, corresponding to approximately 26,720 kroner, excluding shipping.