Visas for Spain: BLS International publishes an important note

BLS International, the visa processing center, is constantly introducing new measures for its customers. Indeed, he returns with a new note addressed to visa applicants, to announce the implementation of a new measure.

Indeed, in a new press release published on its official website, the center responsible for processing visa applications to Spain announces the application of this new measure from April 9, 2023.

BLS International announces the application of a new measure

According to this press release, BLS International informs its customers that from this date, they will be required to present the original of the following professional documents to the center counter agent:

Trade register;

C20 ;

Extract from the role;

CASNOS and CNAS update;

Certificate of existence;

Approval for the liberal profession, installation decision, or even farmer certificate/farmer card.

In addition, the center for processing visa applications to Spain specifies that families are required to present the original of the family record book, as well as a family file. However, these people are also obliged to provide a translation into French or Spanish for any document.

As a reminder, BLS International previously announced the obligation to make an appointment for their minor children, under the age of 12.

BLS International: new opening hours for Ramadan 2023

On the occasion of the holy month, BLS International has implemented a new schedule to ensure all of its services during Ramadan 2023. This new schedule is in effect from March 23 until April 24, 2023.

For the BLS center established in Algiers:

Visa application filings: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday;

Collection of passports: from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday except public holidays.

For the center in Oran:

Visa application filings: from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday;

Collection of passports: From 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, except on public holidays.

| READ ALSO :

>> Visa meeting for Spain: BLS International announces a new measure

>> VFS Global: reminder for France visa applicants