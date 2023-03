Canosa’s reasoning makes water everywhere. The “chape tour” that Lali proposes in his shows is far from being considered an abuse even by the most conservative of priests.

It is clear that those who give the singer a peak do so with consent but they are also not minors since minors can only enter the shows accompanied by a responsible person.

This nonsense in which Viviana Canosa wanted to involve Lali once again led her to be a trend but because of the insults of the people.