vivo X Flip appears on Geekbench – Reuters

We’ve been hearing about the vivo X Flip vertically foldable smartphone for a few months. And while there’s no word from vivo about its launch yet, an unknown vivo device, sporting model code V2256A and believed to be the vivo X Flip, has passed through Geekbench, revealing key specs. in the process.

A leaked schematic of the vivo X Flip

The vivo V2256A runs Android 13 and has 12 GB of RAM on board. The benchmark database reveals that it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, corroborating previous rumors that the vivo X Flip would have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip at the helm.

Other rumored specs of the vivo X Flip include a 6.8″ FullHD+ 120Hz foldable display, 4,400mAh battery and 44W fast charging. The smartphone will sport dual cameras on its cover – 50MP primary (IMX866 ) and 12MP ultrawide (IMX663).

Source