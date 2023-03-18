Vivo X Flip passes through Geekbench with SD 8 Plus Gen 1, 12GB RAM and more

Update (03/18/23) – JB

The vivo X Flip was found in the Geekbench database and the datasheet confirmed that the foldable should be launched with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In addition, the set still has 12 GB of RAM and uses Android 13 as the operating system, with the device numbering V2256A. As a result, the foldable scored 1680 points in the single-core test and 4267 points in the multi-core test. While vivo has yet to confirm when the X Flip will be announced, sources claim the device should hit the market in mid-April. The Digital Chat Station recently revealed that this device should be official with a 6.8-inch foldable OLED screen that should have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD + resolution. The rear set of cameras will be formed by a main lens of 50 MP and 12 MP ultrawide, while the internal front should have another 12 MP. Finally, a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging completes the technical sheet.





Update (07/03/23) – JB

Vivo X Flip should have a 6.8” screen with a rate of 120 Hz, a 50 MP camera and more

According to information raised by the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station, the new vivo X Flip should be launched with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. In addition, the chipset must work together with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, while the screen will be a 6.8 inch foldable OLEDwhich should support 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. In the set of cameras, the DCS indicates that there is 50 MP main lens (Sony IMX866) and a 12 MP ultrawide. Selfies will be guaranteed by the internal lens of another 12 MP.

In the field of autonomy, the new vivo X Flip may have a 4,400 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. That is, a capacity greater than that of some of its direct competitors. Finally, the smartphone foldable will have fingerprint reader on the side and may be released in April. However, vivo has not yet officially commented on the matter.





Update (01/12/2023) – FM

vivo X Flip: foldable cell phone has external screen and design details revealed in sketches

Vivo seems to be preparing a foldable cell phone that will compete with the OPPO Find N2 Flip and the successor of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The vivo X Flip should be launched soon with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, according to rumors, but new materials revealed details of its design ahead of the official launch this Thursday (12). Reiterating a previous leak, the new images suggest that the vivo X Flip will have a large external screen with 682 pixels horizontally — more than the 512-pixel display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The secondary panel would be installed below the camera sensors that, in turn, they are housed in a circle that recalls the look of the vivo X Fold.

The sketches indicate that, like its rival signed by Samsung, the Chinese folding cell phone will only have two rear cameras. The area seems to bear the spelling of the ZEISS brand, a German company specialized in optical systems and a partner of vivo. As for the main screen, vivo X Flip will be in line with the competition by sporting a screen with 1,080 pixels horizontally, indicating that it will have Full HD+ resolution. The ends are rounded and respect the edge of the device. On the right, you can find the volume buttons and the power button which appears to house a fingerprint sensor.





In addition to its top-of-the-line processor, the specifications of vivo X Flip are unknown. There is still no information about the announcement date of this cell phone, but it is possible that it will be presented in the coming months. On a related note, the manufacturer is preparing the global launch of vivo X90 and vivo X90 Pro.

Update (12/15/22) – JB

Vivo X Flip: foldable has design revealed by sketch and concept

In a post shared this morning, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station released an outline and even a concept of the vivo’s first flip smartphone. According to the leaker, the new vivo X Flip should have a rear that has a circular camera module to accommodate about four ZEISS certified lenses. Furthermore, below the module we will have a external screen that draws attention to being much more horizontal than the solutions used by other Chinese manufacturers. Check out the sketch found in a vivo patent:

The bottom of the foldable smartphone will only feature the vivo logo, while the right edge of the device should house the volume and power buttons. Lastly, the leaker claims that the vivo X Flip should be announced with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processorand its launch will take place in the first quarter of 2023. See now the concept developed based on the patent:





Original text (12/14/22)

Vivo X Flip: foldable could be launched soon with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Apparently, vivo is preparing to launch another foldable smartphone. The information was commented on by the well-known Digital Chat Station through the Weibo social network. According to the leaker, the new device may be called vivo X Flip, and it should follow the format enshrined by Motorola’s Razr and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. The numbering of the foldable is SM8475. In addition, DCS also adds that the new model should hit the market with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which should probably work with options that have up to 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage.





