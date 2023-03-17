Vizzotti launched the 2023 national flu vaccination campaign | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 17, 2023 | 3:27 p.m.

The Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, launched in the city of San Martín de los Andes (Neuquén) the 2023 Flu Vaccination Campaign for the entire country, whose objective is to reduce hospitalizations, sequelae and deaths caused by the infection of the influenza virus in the population at risk.

The campaign is aimed at health personnel, pregnant and postpartum people, girls and boys from 6 to 24 months, people from 2 to 64 years of age with risk factors and the general population over 65 years of age. The vaccine is free for these mentioned groups and can be applied together with any other immunizer.

To meet the objectives of the national campaign, the Ministry acquired 9.3 million doses of trivalent flu vaccine, of which 5.5 million are for the adult population; 1.5 million for pediatrics; and 2.3 million doses of the trivalent adjuvanted flu medicine (aimed at people over 65 years of age).

Within this framework, Vizzotti valued the work of the vaccinators who “gave everything when it was necessary to reformulate and do bigger things, the number of vaccines that are being applied, the calendar, the flu campaign, measles, covid”. And he concluded: “I know that all this implies an enormous effort but the result is beautiful and you are the golden link, always with that love and passion for your work.”

Shipping to the provinces

On March 9, the health portfolio completed the first distribution of 730,130 doses of trivalent influenza vaccine for adults in all jurisdictions of the country, and between March 13 and 14, 911,120 pediatric doses were delivered.

Between next Tuesday and Wednesday, a new distribution of 898,560 vaccines for adults will be carried out and thus the deliveries will continue in a staggered manner until their entirety is distributed.

As in the other provinces, in Misiones the application of the flu vaccine began today in the so-called population at risk, that is, the one with the greatest chance of having complications if they contract the influenza virus. This is a group made up of 275,000 people, whose pediatric and adult doses began to be applied in all Caps and hospitals.