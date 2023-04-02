Vlasic and Radonjic: tocca ancora alla “vecchia” coppia

Come control Napoli (and come ad inizio stagione) the three quarters will be affiliated with Vlasic and Radonjic: anchor out Karamoh, Miranchuk in forse

Contro il Sassuolo Juric non avrà molta scelta sulla trequarti: toccherà a Vlaisc and Radonjic. La coppia di trequartisti aveva iniziato la stagione giocando con continuità anche acausa dell’infortunio di Miranchuk e al fatto che Karamoh fosse ancora indietro rispetto ai compagni. Poi with the return of miranchuk In the successive explosion of Karamoh, Radonjic has always had one space, while number 16 has become an immovable title. Now the former Parma is unavailable due to a misfortune and the Russian is not al massimo and potrebbe al più will enter a partita in corso. For this difficulty Ivan Juric will costreceive Vlasic and Radonjic schierare to support the only tip.

Radonjic’s impressive performance after the derby has risposto bene

Vlasci ormai si è preso la trequarti and nessuno potrà convincere Juric to privarsene se non costretto. Miranchuk is also a very important state for the granata technician. karamoh He is a very versatile giocatore and has shown his good quality if he is guadagnato diversi minuti. Radonjic once again offers a great start if he is a few people losing quindi anche important minutes. In particular during the Derby della Mole number 49 It was entered and it was stated by all for less than 15 minutes from the technician of the Spalato who had it backed up in conference stamps. Dopo quella partita il serbo è riuscito at least to riscattarsi fornendo anche a grande assist Sanabria in the partita contro il Lecce. Control il Sassuolo on another occasion.