Vodafone: First CallYa annual tariff announced

Vodafone is launching a mobile annual tariff for prepaid customers. The CallYa annual package is booked once and is then valid for a whole year. The data volume of the tariff is 40 GB and can be freely allocated within this year. Compared to monthly tariffs, where the remaining volume expires at the end of the month, annual packages have the advantage of greater flexibility.

The Vodafone CallYa annual package costs 100 euros. In addition to the data volume of 40 GB, which can also be used in Vodafone’s 5G network, the offer includes a total of 2400 minutes (40 hours) of telephony and 2400 text messages. This information applies to Germany and other EU countries.

More data volume at Aldi

Annual tariffs are still comparatively rare in German mobile communications. A major competitor for Vodafone in this area is above all the sporadic offer from Aldi Talk in Telefónica’s O2 network. There you can order 12 GB for 60 euros per year, 50 GB for 100 euros per year or 100 GB for 150 euros per year. The Aldi annual tariff cannot currently be booked, it is only offered during promotional periods.

In a direct comparison of the 100 euro tariffs, Aldi Talk offers 10 GB more data volume than Vodafone’s CallYa annual package. Aldi Talk also includes a real flat rate for telephony and SMS, while Vodafone only includes 40 hours of telephony per year. However, you can only use the provider’s 4G network in the Aldi Talk annual tariff.

Vodafone did not say what options there are for increasing the data volume in the annual package after it has been used up. The company was not immediately available for questions. The CallYa annual package should be bookable via the app and the web from April. Existing customers can switch to the new tariff by telephone from “mid-March”.



(dahe)

