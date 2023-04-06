Vodafone Kabel: Further dates for changing channels have been set



Vodafone is starting the second phase of its nationwide standardization of TV frequencies. Up to 350 TV and radio stations are affected by the channel reassignment. Customers with a TV connection in the cable network have to be prepared for another channel search.





Last year, Vodafone was able to convert the TV frequencies in around seven out of a total of 13 million households. The company is now announcing the second round. The goal was once to complete the so-called “harmonization” by mid-2023. At the moment we are likely to be slightly behind this schedule.

Customers in North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg as well as in the broader distribution area of ​​the cable network operator Unitymedia taken over should only have their turn after the end of the maintenance work in the other federal states, apart from isolated conversions. Vodafone is currently communicating the following dates.

April 5th – Emsland district (Emsbüren, Haren, Meppen, Geeste, Haselünne, Lingen, Oberlangen and Freren – already done)

– Emsland district (Emsbüren, Haren, Meppen, Geeste, Haselünne, Lingen, Oberlangen and Freren – already done) April 5th – District of Leer (Ostrhauderfehn and on Borkum – already done)

– District of Leer (Ostrhauderfehn and on Borkum – already done) April 6th – Hamelin

– Hamelin 12. April – Kaiserslautern (further dates: 15.06.)

– Kaiserslautern (further dates: 15.06.) April 19th – Worms

– Worms May 3rd – Bonn

– Bonn May 3rd – Würzburg

– Würzburg May 4th – Rostock

– Rostock 10th of May – Walsrode

– Walsrode June 7th – Koblenz

– Koblenz 20th June – Halle (Saale)

Digital (radio) stations and HighSplit

Parallel to the change in TV frequencies and the associated reassignment of channels, all radio stations in many federal states are being switched on digitally. At the same time, Vodafone is launching the “HighSplit” pilot project in order to use the frequency range reserved for data traffic in the cable network more dynamically than before. The aim of the harmonization is known to be general relief in many network areas in order to ensure a more stable cable Internet.

Automatic changeover mostly at night

Customers affected by the changeover are usually informed in writing in advance by Vodafone or can check the relevant dates online. Receiving devices (eg cable receivers) receive the new frequencies overnight. Hardware from Vodafone, Sky or modern televisions should automatically convert the channel assignment. With older receivers, a manual channel search may be necessary. Former favorites lists could also be reset.

