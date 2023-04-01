Voices of the industry: The new tasks in marketing triggered by Chat GTP – Merca2.0 Magazine

Currently, it is the same community of users that organically associates and integrates the new tools and innovations available, an aspect that allows their development and foundation, such is the case of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can be the catalyst for new profound and positive changes, within sectors such as employment, social and labor relations. A clear example is ChatGPT, which integrates a state-of-the-art language model that can open up a wide panorama of possibilities, but also of risks, challenges and processes, facilitating the autonomy of various tasks and modifying from its base the way in which People communicate and generate content, in this case, written and interpreted by non-human intelligence, opening up new tasks for sectors such as industry and the marketing.

Luis Rodrigo Mondragon Campero

CMO Herdez Group

“ChatGPT can support marketing issues, within tasks focused on brand communication activities, such as the generation of content for brands, although I consider that ChatGPT does not replace the creativity of the human being, since it will never have the attribute of customization, Due to the limitations of its origin, this new technology can help to be a source of inspiration to open a range of literary resources, in addition to promoting the generation of new concepts through a greater vocabulary with which to enrich the strategic concepts of brands, since ChatGPT has the possibility of triggering a series of options that can broaden the vision of marketing strategists, as well as improve customer service through automated responses, which can have a more timely and fast, although there is always the doubt that the interlocutor perceives the depersonalization in the service”

David Andrade

Sr. Head of Growth en Jüsto

“The democratization of AI is changing the way we feed ourselves with information. “Brainstorming” has never been so easy, although the criteria is something that will always be human, ChatGPT opens millions of possibilities and answers to questions that previously required different points of information to unify it in the same place. Chat GPT has become a kind of consultant; finding data to support analysis is now a matter of seconds. Human beings have studied so many things for so long that it is only fair that something (or someone?) gives us access to information at such speed. At Jüsto we are about to reinvent loyalty programs in Latin America and our first inspiration was to ask ChatGPT: What would a fair loyalty program be like for people? Incredibly square with what people think if you ask them face to face, in the end, it inspired us and gave us the foundation to validate what millions of people feel”

Guillermo Perezbolde

Director of the Mente Digital agency

“The most significant change that artificial intelligence has brought to marketing work has to do with a new approach and thought process. Contrary to what is thought, today the use of AI requires greater creativity to get the full potential of content generation tools; those who manage to see and use them as tools and not as a substitute, will be able to stand out from the rest. Artificial intelligence has brought endless applications and of course for marketing there are some very interesting ones that should be considered. An example is the ability to process large amounts of data to turn it into information; From entering all the data of a campaign, AI systems can do that analysis work in a matter of seconds, because in the near future, the most successful will be those who manage to use the available AI options in a creative way”

Ana Jimenez

Co-Managing Director of Equativ Mexico

“The effervescence of ChatGPT lies in its infinite possibilities for tasks related to digital marketing and advertising. Since its appearance, it has generated debate about its potential to replace human beings in simple and complex tasks, since it has creative abilities, such as the creation of slogans, headlines and texts for advertising on social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as well as others more automated for search engine positioning and campaigns based on SEO. And although not everything is perfect in ChatGPT, it has areas for improvement that start from the crossing of algorithms to generate its responses, which can generate inaccuracies; even so, it will undoubtedly be an auxiliary tool in the work of marketers and publicists, who must rely on their own expertise and criteria for the critical review of the resources that may arise from the use of this tool”