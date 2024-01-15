Volunteers deliver kits for asylum seekers

Over the holiday weekend, in honor of the legacy of social activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organizations such as the United Jewish Appeal Federation and Repair the World – led the Annual Day of Service event to encourage acts of service in the community.

“It is important because we are doing it in honor of Martin Luther King Junior and what we want is to inspire and motivate people to do an act of service and that will contribute to helping repair the world,” says Dahiana Tavarez, organizer Repair the World.

From the Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center in Manhattan, several people, including children of various ages, teenagers and entire families came together to pack hygiene kits, a simple but very significant act for the asylum seekers who will receive them.

The packages include shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste and deodorant, among other necessary items that will be delivered to newly arrived immigrants through the weekly resource fair held by St. Pauls and St. Andrews United Methodist churches. Church.

Between 250 and 300 volunteers participated with the goal of putting together 2,400 hygiene packages.

Volunteers and organizers share with us how significant it is to carry out events like this.

“If I can do something, anything, I do it. I take a little time, I even include my daughter so that she also sees that outside of her everyday world she sees that there are people who are here coming to the city needing some help and we want to share, help in whatever way we can. do,” explains volunteer Nelda Gil Medina.

Sheryl Parker, Director of the Joseph Stern Center for Social Responsibility says:

“We just want to help. These are people who want a new home and we want to help them make a home in New York City. So this is just one of the things we can do. And we know that small acts make a difference.” .

And throughout the day, activities were carried out that reminded those present of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Whose mission was always to support communities:

“Martin Luther King Jr. inspired us to repair the world through small acts of service. And one person, a migrant family who has gone perhaps a long period of time without being able to bathe, brush their teeth, things that we take for granted. sitting down, the fact of receiving a hygiene package can repair the world for that person or family,” concludes Julia Málaga, Director of Repair the World Operations.

Annual Day of Service events take place throughout the city’s five boroughs.

For information on how to participate, visit Werepair.org/volunteer.