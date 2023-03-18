Vorarlberger dies while working in the forest in Germany

A 40-year-old from Vorarlberg died while working in the forest in Baden-Württemberg (D).
During forest work in Entringen (district of Tübingen), a 40-year-old worker from Vorarlberg was injured so badly by a falling tree that he died at the scene of the accident.
Another worker, aged 29, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by rescue helicopter. The accident happened on Friday afternoon.
investigations started
The fire brigade with four vehicles and 20 emergency services, as well as the rescue service with four vehicles, ten emergency services and a rescue helicopter were also deployed to the scene of the accident. The German criminal police took over the investigation on site.