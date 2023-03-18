Vorarlberger dies while working in the forest in Germany

A 40-year-old from Vorarlberg died while working in the forest in Baden-Württemberg (D).

During forest work in Entringen (district of Tübingen), a 40-year-old worker from Vorarlberg was injured so badly by a falling tree that he died at the scene of the accident.

Another worker, aged 29, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital by rescue helicopter. The accident happened on Friday afternoon.

investigations started