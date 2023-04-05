Voters want the end of the traffic light government

On December 7, 2021, a coalition of SPD, FDP and Greens was formed for the first time on a nationwide level. But since the coalition partners came together, there has been a heated argument. The politicians of the parties often simply cannot find a consensus.

For example, opinions differ on the heating plan, basic child security or immigration issues. Only recently there was a multi-day negotiation marathon. The problem: The differences of opinion in the traffic light are a reflection of the social debate, said the Green Party chairman Lang. After all, all opinions should be represented.

Today the traffic light would not get a majority

Something positive in itself, but: According to an INSA survey by the “Bild“-Zeitung, the majority of Germans want the end of the traffic light coalition. A full 55 percent of those surveyed do not want Germany to continue to be governed in this way, and only 30 percent support the Red-Yellow-Green government.

FDP voters in particular are skeptical about the coalition. Only 51 percent are in favor of continuing the coalition. With the SPD it is 61.5 percent and with the Greens 65.3 percent. And the other parties? Of course, they want a completely different government. The left wants that with 56 percent, the Union with 73 percent and the AfD with 83 percent. If elections were held at the weekend, this change of government would even be possible, because according to the survey, the coalition would not get a majority.

Disputes within traffic lights make voters uncertain

Why is the traffic light so unpopular with the citizens? The INSA pollster Hermann Binkert (58) explains to the “Bild” newspaper: “Regardless of whether it’s a heating debate, migration or transport policy, the traffic light coalition does not seem to represent the interests of the population.”

Political scientist Heinrich Oberreuter (80) sees the main problem in the disagreements between the parties: “Many people no longer believe that a fighting traffic light can produce solutions.” They are afraid of losing “prosperity, familiar stability and cultural identity”. The coalition does not provide “satisfactory answers” to problems such as crime and migration.

If you look at the numbers from the survey, it becomes clear that many citizens even believe that the traffic light coalition will soon come to an end. Only 41 percent of those surveyed can imagine that the SPD, FDP and Greens will still govern in this form in 2025.