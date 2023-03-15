VW presents its new electric car ID.2all for less than 25,000 euros

Volkswagen presented its new electric car as part of the “Volkswagen – For The People” event. The “car for the people” which the name ID.2all carries, shall end 2025 for less than 25.000 Euro come on the market.
The all-electric compact car has a length of just under 4 meters, is therefore similar, but also in terms of price, to one Polo. At the same time he is so spacious Golf. This mix was a customer request, which Volkswagen fulfilled with the help of its head designer Andreas Mindt followed. They wanted to create a typical VW that, according to Mindt, is stable, likeable and exciting.
Stability and a friendly look
The e-car gets stability, among other things, from its C-pillar, which is connected to the entire side part. “Everything works from a single source,” says Mindt. It was also important to build a likeable car. This was achieved through “friendly eyes” and “rising lines”. The back of the car, on the other hand, makes it look sporty.
What is actually happening under the sheet metal cannot be revealed at this point in time. What is known, however, is that the ID.2all will have front-wheel drive and will be based on the MEB Entry platform. He thus creates a range of 450 Kilometer. VW also specifies a maximum fast charging rate of 125 kW at. That’s how the car should be 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes load.
Among other things, digital services “with real added value”, improved automated driving functions and convenient assistance systems are also integrated. However, no details were given.
Design language of the future
In general, the ID.2all is trend-setting for Volkswagen in terms of design. The car shows in which direction the brand should go in the future and how it should be aligned. According to the CEO Thomas Schaefer Volkswagen is generally back on the way to becoming a “love brand”, i.e. a brand of hearts and people.
A compact electric SUV is also expected for 2026. In general, by 2030 80 percent of VW vehicles in Europe will be electric.