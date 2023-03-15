VW presents its new electric car ID.2all for less than 25,000 euros

The new ID.2all has a fast charging rate of 125 kW. The car should charge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Volkswagen presented its new electric car as part of the “Volkswagen – For The People” event. The “car for the people” which the name ID.2all carries, shall end 2025 for less than 25.000 Euro come on the market. The all-electric compact car has a length of just under 4 meters, is therefore similar, but also in terms of price, to one Polo. At the same time he is so spacious Golf. This mix was a customer request, which Volkswagen fulfilled with the help of its head designer Andreas Mindt followed. They wanted to create a typical VW that, according to Mindt, is stable, likeable and exciting.

Stability and a friendly look The e-car gets stability, among other things, from its C-pillar, which is connected to the entire side part. “Everything works from a single source,” says Mindt. It was also important to build a likeable car. This was achieved through “friendly eyes” and “rising lines”. The back of the car, on the other hand, makes it look sporty.

