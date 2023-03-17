VW takes a stake in mines for battery raw materials

The German car group Volkswagen is expanding battery cell production for e-cars and is also planning investments in raw material mines. “The bottleneck with raw materials is the mining capacity. That’s why we have to invest directly in mines,” said CTO Thomas Schmall today to the Reuters news agency.

The occasion was the laying of the foundation stone for the new “Gigafactory” in Valencia, Spain. Production of the “unit cell” from VW is scheduled to start there in 2026.

Schmall did not name the names or locations of mines in which Volkswagen could participate. The German group is currently setting up a network of battery factories to meet the growing need for batteries with the number of electric cars.

Up to six storage plants are to be built in Europe. Three locations have already been decided: Salzgitter (Germany), Valencia and the Canadian province of Ontario.