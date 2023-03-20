Wagenknecht party: Speculations create a strong headwind on the left

Sahra Wagenknecht is toying with the idea of ​​founding her own party.Bild: IMAGO/IPON / imago images

Sahra Wagenknecht doesn’t want to make a mistake: the prominent left-wing politician doesn’t want to answer the hotly debated question of whether she’s founding her own party for the next few months. “I assume that the decisions will be made within the next nine months. It must be clear by the end of the year how things will continue,” said the 53-year-old to the news portal.ZDFheute.de“.

A red rag for her comrades. Many from the left management level find clear words for Wagenknecht. Ex-party leader Bernd Riexinger is now demanding clear consequences.

Gysi demands a quick decision

Left veteran Gregor Gysi has already asked Wagenknecht to make a decision as quickly as possible. In an interview with the ZDF Gysi explained that it is currently difficult to bring the camps within the left together. On the one hand there is Wagenknecht with its controversial peace course, on the other hand the party leadership. Gysi does not assume that a Wagenknecht party will be successful over a long period of time.

Gregor Gysi fears that Wagenknecht’s long period of reflection could harm the party.Bild: IMAGO/Future Image

Experts also rate the chances of success for a Wagenknecht party as moderate. Political scientist Klaus Schröder explained in an interview with watson: “You would have to have votes from the Left and the AfD collect. And whether she jumps over this shadow, I dare to doubt.”

Left tip calls Wagenknecht irresponsible

The top of the left also criticizes the politician’s mind games: “Announcing that you want to decide on the formation of a competing party in the course of the next few months is irresponsible,” explain the chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan.

In the face of war, the climate crisis, inflation and strikes, the left is more in demand than ever. “We urge everyone to reject efforts to divide,” they add. The former member of the Bundestag for the left, Sabine Zimmermann, responded with a harsh reproach: Wissler and Schirdewan would have failed completely.

Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan don’t think much of Wagenknecht’s statements.Image: dpa / Wolfgang Kumm

Like their predecessors, the chairmen waged a “destructive fight against Sahra Wagenknecht”. Forming a party would only be logical, says Zimmermann. “I think it’s about time.” Which probably shows above all the degree of disruption in the party.

Former party leader Bernd Riexinger has also positioned himself clearly. The “Spiegel” quotes from an article by the news portal “The Pioneer”: “As soon as there are concrete steps to found a new company, there should be no more room for them in the party and parliamentary group.” Wagenknecht has long since finished with the party and no longer plays a role there.

