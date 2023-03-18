Wages: what is the union that agreed joint wages above $500,000?

After meetings of the Salary Council with the Minister of Labor, Kelly Olmos, one of the unions reached an agreement that far exceeds inflation

This is the Union of Oil Workers of Argentina (UTPA), which reached a sumptuous salary agreement, after intense negotiations between the Ministry of Labor, headed by Kelly Olmos, and the Salary Council.

In this way, the 2022-2023 parity left a floor of $550,000 and a maximum of $900,000 for workers in the oil area, being one of the best agreements reached so far, since it manages to equate the inflation that was registered last year.

“We are satisfied because we not only managed to sustain the purchasing power of salaries, but also improve them,” said the general secretary of the Union of Private Oil Workers of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa, Marcelo Rucci, while remarking that they are “in a very complicated context because inflation eats up the increases” and that makes them “in a constant bid with the employers”.

FASiPeGyBio also reached an agreement

For its part, the Argentine Federation of Oil, Gas and Biocombustibles Unions (FASiPeGyBio) also managed to agree on an additional 20% wage increase, which will be received with March payments, in conjunction with the CEPH and CEOPE chambers of the Yacimientos Branch. . This added to the 79% agreed until January ago a total of 99% for the period April 2022-March 2023.

It should be noted that a review clause is added to what was agreed, arranged to examine the inflation rates of February and March 2023, so that there is no loss of salary for employees. Without going any further, new negotiations for the 2023-2024 period will begin next April.

Meanwhile, several unions have already closed their agreements trying to alleviate the inflationary effects that hit the Argentines, while the bank will have its last meeting on Friday, April 17, where definitions according to the pocket of each worker are expected.