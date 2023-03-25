Wagner boss: Thousands of ex-convicts pardoned

In Russia, more than 5,000 former convicts have been pardoned after serving as Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine. Their founder and boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced today that they had fulfilled their contracts for the mercenary troupe. He had recruited thousands of convicted criminals from prisons for deployment in Ukraine.

The Wagner units, which operate largely autonomously from the Russian military command, play an important role in Russia’s war against its neighbor, which has been going on for over a year.

“As of today, more than 5,000 people have been pardoned and released after fulfilling their contracts with Wagner,” Prigozhin said in an audio clip published on Telegram.

Originally, the Wagner troupe consisted of veterans of the Russian armed forces. She fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali. During the war in Ukraine, the Russian government allowed Prigozhin to recruit convicts and equip them with tanks, planes and anti-missile defense systems – impunity for war action. According to a prison rights organization, the Ministry of Defense is now recruiting prisoners itself.