Waiting for the Fed, the peso closes with an advance of 1.6% against the dollar

The Mexican peso strengthened in operations this Tuesday, ending with an appreciation of 1.65% or 31.15 cents against the dollar, being its best performance in the last week and placing with a price of 18.6214 units per greenback, with which It was the second currency of the day with the greatest advantage over its American counterpart.

The foregoing, after having eased the pressure last week in the exchange market due to the banking crisis caused by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank in the United States and that of Credit Suisse in Europe, and in the the eve of knowing the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is announced this Wednesday.

“We are observing, at the beginning of the week, that after days of pressure on the exchange market, it is now calming down due to the announcements from financial institutions such as the United States Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, that they are seeking provide sufficient liquidity so that commercial banks do not have problems and to avoid additional collapses in the global system”, explained James Salazar, deputy director of Analysis at CI Banco.

In Tuesday’s session, the exchange rate operated in a maximum range of 18.8777 units and a minimum of 18.6170 units per dollar, show data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). With this, the Mexican currency has appreciated 4.55% so far this year.

This Tuesday, the peso returned to position itself as the second currency with the highest appreciation against the United States currency.

The first place was for the Hungarian forint (2.13%) and in third position was the Czech crown (1.33%). The fourth was for the Norwegian krone (0.95%).

Among the most depreciated currencies against the dollar in Tuesday’s session were the New Zealand dollar (0.94%), the Japanese yen (0.92) and the Australian dollar (0.71%).

For its part, the Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six strong currencies, fell 0.10% to a level of 103.18 points this Tuesday.

The look at the Fed

This Wednesday, the financial markets are attentive to the monetary policy announcement made by the Fed. The question is whether it will increase its interest rate by 25 basis points, which remains in a range of between 4.75 and 5%, or whether it will stop raising it.

James Salazar explained that the market expectation is mixed regarding the Fed’s decision. Some are betting on an increase of 25 base points, others that the US central bank will take a break, and still others expect a cut of 25 base points.

For the analyst, the decision that the Federal Reserve takes this Wednesday is more complex or difficult than in past interventions on the issue of the crisis that is feared to be brewing in the banking sector.

His forecast is a 25 basis point rise in the benchmark interest rate.

Under this scenario, the performance of the peso will depend on some assumptions, added the specialist. One is the magnitude of the increase in the rate, because if it were to pause or cut it could be a “wrong” message for the market because inflation is still high.

Another assumption is the dotplot (diagram of reference points) that indicates the trajectory or level of the reference interest rate that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) would be calculating by the end of this year.

We are going to see if the Federal Reserve of the United States seeks to align the market to its expectations and much of this will depend on the new estimates made in the dotplot”, pointed out James Salazar.

Finally, the CI Banco analyst spoke of the third point that may affect the performance of the peso and has to do with the speech of Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, who has maintained a “tough” message to control inflation.

“The Fed has other mechanisms, not through an increase in the interest rate, with which it could help commercial banks avoid liquidity problems. A conciliatory message of this nature can help the markets as the Mexican peso consolidates towards levels of 18.30 units per dollar towards the end of this week”, he said.

“The Federal Reserve has a difficult decision. The labor market hardly shows any weakening, but there are points to expect a rise of 25 basis points, such as declining inflation and the bankruptcies seen in banks,” said Eduardo Ramos, an analyst at ATFX.

could be appreciated more

James Salazar considered it feasible to see the exchange rate at levels below 18 pesos per dollar, as long as volatility is reduced as doubts about the banking crisis are also resolved.

If the US central bank does not convince with its message or scares the market, the peso would weaken and return to levels around 19 units per dollar and even 19.50 units, considered the CI Banco analyst.

For their part, for Banco Base specialists, the peso-dollar exchange rate has consolidated in a channel between 18.50 and 19.20 units per greenback during the last seven sessions.

For this reason, they explained that there are still volatility risks that could push the exchange rate upwards, so they did not rule out the possibility of a change in trend.

