Waldbrunn: Serious accident on the A3 – “Commercial traffic was stuck in traffic”

For an alarm “serious traffic accident with a truck with a trapped person” was the Waldbrunn fire brigade on the A3 direction Würzburg called, as announced on social media. The accident resulted in a Traffic jam in rush hour. Several emergency services were on site Two people had to from rescue service be taken care of.

On the night of Monday (April 3, 2023) on Tuesday (4 April 2023) were against 4.10 a.m. the forces of the fire brigades, rescue service and police called to the scene of the accident. “The Integrated control center in Würzburg alerted several fire brigades on the A3. A serious traffic accident involving one was reported TRUCKAccording to the fire brigade. According to the control center “a person trapped” be.

A short time later they had already arrived. “At the place of action arrived, the first forces explored the situation. Two car were with each other collides“It says. People were according to the fire department “not pinched”. Still had to “two people from the emergency services” be taken care of.

The forces of the fire brigades. “there has been a traffic safety built and the Traffic was routed past the site”, according to the Waldbrunn fire brigade. Meanwhile, it came through the Accident to longer ones Waiting times on the A3, according to the fire department. “During the Rescue and salvage work it came in morning rush hour to a traffic jam“.

