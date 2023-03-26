Walk marks World Epilepsy Awareness Day

According to her, this year Abe is working to show how people with epilepsy, in general, “are excluded from the job market, from social life and from games at school”, said Maria Alice, stressing that it is important to draw the attention of authorities to create a public policy aimed specifically at the inclusion of people with the disease.

Epilepsy is a serious neurological disease that affects between 1% and 2% of the population. In Brazil, the disease affects about 4 million people, according to the president of Abe. However, Maria Alice estimates that this number could be even higher because many people fear the diagnosis and do not go to the doctor. “But many of them are not diagnosed and are not treated because there is a lot of prejudice: people are ashamed to say they have epilepsy and do not seek treatment,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Health, epilepsy is a temporary and reversible alteration in the functioning of the brain, which has not been caused by fever, drugs or metabolic disturbances. For a few seconds or minutes, a part of the brain emits incorrect signals, which can be restricted to that location or spread out. If they are restricted, the crisis is called partial; if they involve both cerebral hemispheres, generalized.

“Epilepsy is a chronic, more common neurological disease. It happens like a short circuit in the brain. There is an excess of electrical impulses, brain waves, which move different parts of the body”, explained Maria Alice.

According to her, the epileptic crisis usually happens due to some scar that the brain has, caused by a cerebrovascular accident (CVA), a head trauma, or by a genetic factor. “There is a predisposition of the brain to generate epileptic seizures. There are more than 40 types of epileptic seizures, such as absences and myoclonus (rapid muscle spasms that affect a part or the whole body)”, explained the president of Abe.

Maria Alice also said that, in 70% of cases, epilepsy is partially or totally controllable with medication, which would not prevent a person with the disease, for example, from working or studying. “There is now a movement in Brazil and also by the World Health Organization (WHO) and PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) to outline a public policy on epilepsy by 2030,” she said.

According to the president of Abe, about 70% of people with epilepsy could be treated in the basic health network. But as there are no trained doctors, the diagnosis takes a long time and they end up losing opportunities for life and study because they are having a crisis, when they could be medicated and fit for any activity. "A survey of people with epilepsy in communities could be carried out, which does not yet exist in Brazil; training of physicians in the basic network; and an expansion of specialty labs," she suggested. Epilepsy is not contagious. When witnessing a person having an epileptic seizure, it is necessary to try to place the person lying on their back, with their stomach up, in a comfortable and safe place, with their head protected with something soft. Lay her on her side, with her head elevated and not trying to hold her arms or legs. Keep objects away from her that could hurt her and don't try to put objects in her mouth. Stay with the person until he regains consciousness and, if the seizure lasts longer than five minutes without signs of improvement, seek medical help.





